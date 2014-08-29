Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Nolan Reimold is headed to his third team this year after the Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday. Reimold started the season with the Orioles and was on the disabled list after surgery on a herniated disk in his neck before he was designated for assignment July 1. The 30-year-old was picked up off waivers by the Blue Jays on July 6. In 22 games for Toronto, Reimold batted .212 with two home runs and nine RBIs. He has a .250 career average with 43 homers and 135 RBIs in six seasons with the Orioles and Blue Jays.