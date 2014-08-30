Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had a two-run single in four at-bats on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Friday and is likely to return to the D-backs soon after rosters expand Sept.1, manager Kirk Gibson said.

RHP Daniel Hudson pitched a scoreless inning his second rehab appearance at Triple-A Reno on Friday, giving up a single and a walk and striking out one. He has made six rehab appearances, four in the rookie Arizona League, and his next outing likely will be for the D-backs after rosters expand Sept. 1. The D-backs have said they would like to see Hudson made 4-to-6 appearances for them this season.

3B Jake Lamb’s first career grand slam home run Friday was his second home run of the season, and his second in five days. After striking out twice on fastballs earlier in the game, Lamb shortened his swing and hit a 97 mph fastball from Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino for his game-winning slam in the eighth inning for a 5-2 victory. “I was missing the ones at 90 miles an hour,” Lamb said. “I was just trying to do a little too much early on in the game. I was frustrated. Had guys in scoring position multiple times. You always want to come through in those situations. To come through in that situation was cool.”

OF Nolan Reimold joined the D-backs on Friday after being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Thursday, his third team this season. Reimold opened the season in Baltimore’s minor leagues before being claimed by Toronto in early July. He hit .212 with two homers and nine RBIs in 22 games with the Blue Jays before being waived earlier in the week. “It’s kind of a whirlwind when you change teams -- the second time this year, and second time in my career,” Reimold said. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said Reimold will play occasionally.

OF Xavier Paul was designated for assignment when OF Nolan Reimold was added to the 25-man roster Friday. Paul hit .100 with two singles and eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats with the D-backs after being claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Aug. 7.