Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson, rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, will be promoted to the major league team when rosters expand, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said Saturday. Hudson is scheduled to pitch an inning out of the bullpen Tuesday or Wednesday if the situation presents itself, Gibson said. Hudson pitched a scoreless innings in a rehab game at Triple-A Reno on Friday and gave up one run in six rehab appearances. Hudson made his last major league appearance on June 26, 2012.

LHP Vidal Nuno again had nothing to show for a solid outing Saturday, taking the loss despite giving up one run and two hits in eight innings of a 2-0 loss to Colorado. “The past couple of starts, I’ve been getting my command down and getting ahead of these guys,” Nuno said. Nuno retired the final 20 he faced after giving up a bases-empty homer to 1B Matt McBride in the second inning, and he threw first-pitch strikes to 22 of 26 batters faced in his third straight quality start. He is 0-4 with a 3.23 ERA for Arizona. “I don’t know what more you can do,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s a shame. He did his job. He locates. He moves the ball around. He has a little bit of deception, too.”

OF Cody Ross took batting practice and ran the bases on Friday in preparation for his return to the roster after Sept. 1. Ross has missed the last month with a calf strain that dates to a broken leg he suffered in a high school football game.

2B Cliff Pennington reached base three times -- a walk, a single and an error on LHP Christian Friedrich that looked more like an infield single -- and stole his sixth base of the season. He has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 starts while playing second base, shortstop and third base.

LF Nolan Reimold was 2-for-4 with two singles in his Arizona debut on Saturday, when he started in left field two days after being claimed off waivers from Toronto. Reimold, 30, had surgeries to repair a disc in his neck in 2012 and 2013, an operation similar to the one Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning had. “It’s a been long, very long recovery,” Reimold said. “I’ve come a long way and I‘m ready to get started again and restart my career.”