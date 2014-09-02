Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since June 26, 2012, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.

CF Ender Inciarte finished 2-for-4 Monday. Over his past eight games, the rookie is hitting .364 (12-for-33). Inciarte ranks fourth among National League rookies with 20 multi-hit games.

OF Cody Ross was activated from 15-day disabled list Monday. He was out since July 22 with a strained left calf. He will be used mostly as a pinch hitter, manager Kirk Gibson said.

RHP Trevor Cahill fell to 3-10, giving up three runs to the Padres on five hits and six walks with five strikeouts in four-plus innings Monday. Cahill has a 4.58 ERA in nine starts since returning to the rotation and owns a 2.98 ERA on the road this season. He allowed 11 runs on nine hits and nine walks over 7 1/3 innings in his past two starts. “I just didn’t feel on my game today,” he said.

C Miguel Montero went 2-for-4 with a RBI single Monday. He is hitting .520 (13-for-25) with 10 RBIs in a 10-game hitting streak against the Padres.

1B Mark Trumbo went 1-for-4 Monday and was robbed of a second hit by Padres 3B Cory Spangenberg, who was making his debut. Trumbo is hitting .304 (28-for-92) with 16 RBIs over his last 26 games.