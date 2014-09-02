FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Daniel Hudson, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since June 26, 2012, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.

CF Ender Inciarte finished 2-for-4 Monday. Over his past eight games, the rookie is hitting .364 (12-for-33). Inciarte ranks fourth among National League rookies with 20 multi-hit games.

OF Cody Ross was activated from 15-day disabled list Monday. He was out since July 22 with a strained left calf. He will be used mostly as a pinch hitter, manager Kirk Gibson said.

RHP Trevor Cahill fell to 3-10, giving up three runs to the Padres on five hits and six walks with five strikeouts in four-plus innings Monday. Cahill has a 4.58 ERA in nine starts since returning to the rotation and owns a 2.98 ERA on the road this season. He allowed 11 runs on nine hits and nine walks over 7 1/3 innings in his past two starts. “I just didn’t feel on my game today,” he said.

C Miguel Montero went 2-for-4 with a RBI single Monday. He is hitting .520 (13-for-25) with 10 RBIs in a 10-game hitting streak against the Padres.

1B Mark Trumbo went 1-for-4 Monday and was robbed of a second hit by Padres 3B Cory Spangenberg, who was making his debut. Trumbo is hitting .304 (28-for-92) with 16 RBIs over his last 26 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.