Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock, 26, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Pollock, 26, had been on Arizona’s disabled list since June 1 with a fractured right hand. He was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He is hitting .309 with the Diamondbacks with 16 doubles, four triples and six homers in 181 at-bats. But in 15 rehab games with Reno and the Arizona Rookie Diamondbacks, Pollock hit .173 (9-for-52).

LHP Wade Miley is 0-2 in five starts since Aug. 5 despite a 2.20 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings with 15 walks.

INF Chris Owings, 23, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He was placed on the Diamondbacks 15-day disabled list on June 29 with a strained left shoulder. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in San Diego on Tuesday. He is hitting .277 for the Diamondbacks with 15 doubles, five triples and six home runs in 72 games. Owings was hitting .298 in 13 rehab appearances.

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-3 against the Padres Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak against the Padres to 11 straight games. He is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in the 11-game streak. Which might explain why the Padres intentionally walked Montero in the top of the ninth Tuesday with the go-ahead run on second and two out.