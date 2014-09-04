Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson retired the Padres in order in the eighth on 13 pitches in his first major league appearance since June 26, 2012. Since then, the 27-year-old had two Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgeries. He is only the fourth pitcher in big league history to return to the mound after having two Tommy John procedures -- joining Doug Brocail, Mike Lincoln and Denny Stark. After the game, Hudson said: “Even if I go out tomorrow and it blows again playing catch, it was worth it.”

RHP Josh Collmenter picked up his 10th win of the season Wednesday by holding the Padres to one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. Collmenter is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA against San Diego this season. He is 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA in his past three starts -- a streak that began Aug. 22 against the Padres in Arizona. On Wednesday, he earned his first road win since June 28 -- also against the Padres. Collmenter went 87 consecutive betters without issuing a walk before he walked Padres 1B Yasmani Grandal in the sixth.

RF David Peralta went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Wednesday in Arizona’s 6-1 win over San Diego. His triple in the first inning gave Peralta his first RBI since Aug. 19 against the Nationals, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive games without a RBI. He wound up with his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 9 against Colorado. His nine triples this season lead all major league rookies.

C Miguel Montero went 1-for-4 with a RBI single Wednesday night. He has hit safely in 12 consecutive games against the Padres, going 15-for-43 (.348) with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs.