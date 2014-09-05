Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Randall Delgado, restored to the rotation, responded with one of the best games of his career. He allowed two hits and didn’t walk a batter over five shutout innings, and the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. Thursday was the first time in his career that Delgado (3-3) left a start without having allowed a run or a walk.

INF Aaron Hill went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI on Thursday while starting at third base for the first time since Sept. 18, 2005. It was his 36th career start at third base. It’s such a rare occurrence that Hill was still listed as “2B” on the first lineup card posted in the Arizona clubhouse. “We started talking about it some time ago,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He was really excited.” In the fifth inning, Hill leaped to his right to make a flying (prone) catch of a C Rene Rivera line drive to prevent an extra-base hit.

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-5 with a RBI single against the Padres on Thursday. He extended his hitting streak against the Padres to 13 games. During the streak, Montero is 16-for-48 (.333) with two doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. The 13-game hitting streak is the third-longest active run by a rival hitter against San Diego.

RHP Brad Ziegler struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Thursday night. Two nights earlier, he served up a walk-off homer to Padres rookie 2B Cory Spangenberg. Thursday night’s outing moved Ziegler into sole possession of second place on the Diamondbacks’ all-time appearance list (246).

1B Mark Trumbo has reached base in 14 consecutive games after going 1-for-4 with a walk Thursday. He is hitting .298 (31-for-104) with 16 RBIs over his past 29 games.