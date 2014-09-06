Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock, who scored the only run in Friday night’s 2-1 defeat by the Dodgers, went 1-for-4. Pollock is batting .457 in the last nine games with a homer, seven doubles, 11 runs and four RBIs.

SS Didi Gregorius drove in the Diamondbacks’ lone run in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Gregorius’ sacrifice fly, scoring CF A.J. Pollock, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth inning, but the Diamondbacks failed to score again.

LHP Vidal Nuno pitched well, but OF Matt Kemp’s home run cost him. After he gave up the long ball to Kemp, Nuno retired the next 14 batters before CF Yasiel Puig reached on a walk with two outs in the seventh. The Dodgers managed just one hit after Kemp’s homer. Nuno (0-5), who was seeking his first win since June 27, when he beat the Red Sox as a member of the New York Yankees, was charged with two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. “He held them down to (two runs) but not enough offense,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

1B/OF Mark Trumbo reached base for the 15th consecutive game and the 32nd in the last 33 contests with a double in the fourth inning. Trumbo has recorded 13 RBIs in the last 12 games against the Dodgers. Both those numbers mattered little to Trumbo after Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. “They got one more (run) than we did,” Trumbo said. “Tough loss.”