Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
September 7, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF A.J. Pollock wasn’t in the starting lineup because of a groin injury. Pollock, though, appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth driving in one of Arizona’s two runs in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

RHP Chase Anderson shook off serving up a home run to 1B Adrian Gonzalez and three hits in the first inning before shutting down the Dodgers. Anderson limited Los Angeles to one hit until he departed after six innings. Overall, Anderson allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. “He started out a little sloppy early and made a mistake to Gonzalez,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “But he really regrouped and gave us six strong innings. Threw the ball well for us again. Had a lot of life on his pitches. Our bullpen couldn’t hold them.”

OF Nolan Reimold had a rough night at the plate, taking a called third strike in three straight at-bats. And after each one, he had something to say or left shaking his head at home plate ump Pat Hoberg.

1B/OF Mark Trumbo reached base for the 16th consecutive game with a double in the second inning. However, that was little consolation to Trumbo and the Diamondbacks, who were on the short end of a 5-2 defeat by the Dodgers on Saturday night.

