Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson pitched twice in his first three games since returning from a second Tommy John surgery earlier this month. But after watching the right-hander get roughed up a bit (three runs in two-thirds of an inning) by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks have decided to take things a bit slower. Hudson threw a bullpen session Wednesday in San Francisco, four days after his outing in L.A., and reported no discomfort. By design, he saw no game action in the series against the Giants, but likely will be a bullpen option this weekend at home against San Diego.

RHP Randall Delgado put the Arizona pitching staff in the Diamondbacks’ record book Thursday, but certainly not with his best effort. When Delgado allowed three runs in Arizona’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, it marked the 14th consecutive game in which the Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher had surrendered three or fewer runs in a game. That set a franchise record. Unfortunately for Delgado, his three runs came on seven hits and two walks in just four innings, prompting manager Kirk Gibson to give him an early hook.

LHP Vidal Nuno would like nothing better than to record his first win as a Diamondback against Friday’s opponent, the San Diego Padres. Nuno attended high school at Sweetwater High, about a 15-minute drive from Petco Park. The left-hander surely has pitched well enough to have multiple wins already. He’s 0-5 despite having allowed two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts. One of those starts was against the Padres, a game in which he allowed two earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in a game the Diamondbacks rallied late to win 5-2. It was the only time Nuno has faced the Padres in his career.

3B Jake Lamb is hitting the ball consistently since being called up from Triple-A Reno. But when he does connect, the baseball tends to go great distances. Lamb belted his third home run of the season in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The hit was his sixth in his last five starts, a stretch during which he also has smacked a pair of doubles. Lamb’s 1-for-4 afternoon Thursday raised his average, but just to .214.

SS Cliff Pennington knows the Diamondbacks would like to play their young shortstop, Didi Gregorius, as much as possible down the stretch this season. But the veteran is making it tough on Kirk Gibson to keep him out of the lineup. Pennington was one of the Diamondbacks’ few bright spots in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Starting for the first time in the three-game series, one in which Gregorius started twice and went hitless, Pennington had a triple, single and walk in four plate appearances against a Giants pitching staff that was tough on pretty much every other Diamondback. Pennington has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 road starts, a stretch during which he has hit .317.