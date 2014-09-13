Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Brett Jackson, a first-round draft choice of the Chicago Cubs in 2009, was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday to provide another left-handed bat off the bench while OF David Peralta (back) remained sidelined. “We’ll give him some playing time,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. Jackson hit .188 in 11 games with Reno after being obtained from the Cubs for RHP Blake Cooper on Aug. 14. Jackson, 25, spent 44 games in the majors with the Cubs in 2012, hitting .175 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats.

CF A.J. Pollock had three hits including a three-run home run Friday, his first homer since returning from a three-month stay on the disabled list Sept. 1. He hit the first pitch he saw from LHP Eric Stults in the fifth inning to bring the D-backs within one, at 6-5. Neither team scored again. “I just wanted to be a little aggressive on that first pitch,” Pollock said. “He was trying to sneak the first one over then he was going with his other stuff outside the zone. I just wanted to get a good swing and get a runner in, and I got the ball in the air and got it out of the park.” Pollock is hitting .324 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games this season. He missed three months with a fractured fourth right metacarpal suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Cincinnati RHP Johnny Cueto on May 31.

LHP Matt Reynolds threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, the second time he has thrown off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 24, 2013. “It went well,” Reynolds said. “Physically I felt good. Command-wise, it was about as good as I’ve been.” Reynolds is scheduled to pitch in an instructional league game Wednesday, his first game action. Reynolds, 0-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 30 appearances last season, is expected to be ready for the 2014 season.

LHP Joe Paterson got the only batter he faced Friday, when he was recalled from Reno on Monday to add a situational left-hander to the bullpen. LHP Oliver Perez and LHP Eury De La Rosa have been in the bullpen since LHP Joe Thatcher was traded to the Angels before the July 31 deadline, but De La Rosa has been used more as a long man. “Sometimes I’d like to bring in a left-hander for one guy and go back to a righty,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. Paterson, a member of the D-backs’ 2011 NL West title team, was 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 56 appearances for Reno this season. Lefties hit .198 against him.

LHP Vidal Nuno gave up six runs in five innings of a 6-5 loss Friday, the least effective outing of his 12 since being acquired from the Yankees for RHP Brandon McCarthy on July 6. Nuno gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out two. The D-backs, who had scored 19 runs when he was on the mound in his previous starts, scored five when he was the pitcher of record. “Trying to do too much at times and overthinking,” Nuno said. “It is annoying that I got some run support today and that I blew it a little bit.” Nuno had given up seven runs in his previous four starts, covering 29 1/3 innings. He is 0-6 in Arizona despite making made seven quality starts.

OF David Peralta had an MRI on his lower back Friday, although the results were not immediately known. Peralta’s back locked up while he was lifting weights following a Sept. 5 game at Los Angeles, and he has not played since. He is slashing .293/.326/.461 with nine triples, seven homers and 34 RBIs in 80 games since making his major league debut June 1.