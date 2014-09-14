Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson received a big ovation, with many near the Diamondbacks bullpen along the left field line standing, when he made his first Chase Field appearance since June 19, 2012, against Seattle. “It was really nice,” Hudson said. “Kind of gave me chills running in from the bullpen when they said my name and the crowd reacted the way they did. I appreciated that a lot.” Hudson hit 96 mph with several fastballs, striking out two and giving a run and two hits. “Felt good,” Hudson said. “To get out there on that mound again was pretty fun.” Hudson has made three appearances since being activated on Sept. 1.

RHP Chase Anderson won his National League rookie-best ninth game Saturday, giving up two runs in five innings to break a tie with Mets rookie right-hander Jacob deGrom. Anderson (9-6) did not give up a hit until two outs in the third inning. “You always thinking you can and know you can” pitch in the majors, Anderson said, “When you get up here and do it, is reassuring that if you stay healthy you can do this for a long time. Hopefullym I can have a career here and do the best I can to help the team win and be a starting pitcher for a long time. That’s the goal. That’s the dream.”

The MRI on OF David Peralta’s lower back revealed no structural damage, manager Kirk GIbson said, but the Diamondbacks plan to be cautious with Peralta as he returns. He is expected to begin baseball activity on Monday, Gibson said, but with two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is no urgency to get Peralta back on the field. The Diamondbacks know what he can do, and they do not want to risk a more serious injury. “It’s the kind of condition that if you irritate it now, it turns into more,” Gibson said. “We’re not going to push him at this point.”

LHP Andrew Chafin continued his postseason mastery for Triple-A Reno on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings in the Aces’ 2-1 victory at Omaha to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Pacific Coast League championship series. Chafin threw a four-hit shutout in a victory over Las Vegas in the previous playoff round. He made his major league debut in the second game of a doubleheader in Cleveland on Aug. 13 when he pitched five shutout innings before returning the to minors the next day. “We saw in Cleveland he’s a battler. It’s coming together good for him at the end of the season,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

1B Mark Trumbo had his second three-hit game of the season and drove in three runs in a 10-4 victory over San Diego on Saturday. He is driving the ball into the gaps, a good sign as he recovers his power. Trumbo hit a long double to the 413-foot in right-center field in the fifth inning, a ball that would have been out of many parks. He had a two-run single in the first inning and a run-producing fielder’s choice in the second. “Tonight was a good night for us,” Trumbo said.