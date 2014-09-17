Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Brett Jackson went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first major league since Oct. 3, 2012, when he opened in right field against San Francisco on Tuesday. The D-backs acquired Jackson in August and promoted him from Triple-A Reno on Monday. He was the Cubs’ first round draft choice in 2009 out of the University of California, and D-backs coaches Dave McKay and Alan Trammell were on the Cubs’ staff when Jackson was there. “There were a lot of expectations put on that kid when he came up here,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Trying to get him by those and encourage him to get in a different place mentally. Make some physical adjustments.”

RHP Josh Collmenter made his fifth consecutive quality start but lost a pitchers’ duel, 2-1, to San Francisco RHP Jake Peavy on Tuesday. Collmenter has a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts, giving up four earned runs in 35 2/3 innings. “He was dominating,” C Miguel Montero said. “He made good pitches. Even the homer to Buster (Posey) was a good pitch. It was down and in, and he just took a really good swing.” Posey is 11-for-18 with three homers in his career against Collmenter.

RHP Randall Delgado, who made two spot starts when Arizona went to a six-man rotation the first week of September, will return to the bullpen to finish the season, manager Kirk Gibson said. Delgado pitched five shutout innings at San Diego in his first September start at San Diego and gave up three runs in four innings of his second start at San Francisco. Delgado opened the season in the rotation because of a spring training injury to LHP Patrick Corbin but was removed after giving up nine runs and 16 hits in 7 1/3 innings.

RHP Chase Anderson will be shut down after his Friday start in Colorado, manager Kirk Gibson said Tuesday. Anderson (9-6, 3.70 ERA) has thrown a career-high 148 1/3 innings including his time at Double-A Mobile this season, and the D-backs want to be careful not to overextend him. “He went far enough, and we don’t really need him.” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Anderson, who made his debut May 11, leads NL rookies in victories and has 100 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings with the D-backs.

OF David Peralta (strained back) did pregame work Tuesday, but he still has not appeared in a game since Sept. 5. He is not likely to play until the Diamondbacks’ series in Colorado that begins Thursday.

3B Jake Lamb (sore quadriceps) appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday and struck out in the eighth inning. He was hurt Friday, and he did not play Saturday through Monday.

LHP Andrew Chafin will make his second start of the season Wednesday, manager Kirk Gibson announced Tuesday. Chafin, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, pitched five scoreless innings in the second game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Aug. 13 in his only previous major league game. “We obviously wanted to get (Chafin) to pitch,” Gibson said. “It gives us a chance to watch him. More so, it’s an opportunity for him to try to build on the momentum he has now.” Chafin pitched 15 scoreless innings for Reno in the Pacific Coast League playoffs, including a four-hit shutout against Las Vegas in the semifinals.