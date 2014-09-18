Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had two hits and scored against San Francisco on Wednesday and has reached base via hit or walk in his 12 games since Sept. 4, two days after he was activated from the disabled list after missing three months with a fractured hand. Pollock is hitting .326 with two triples, a homer and eight RBIs in that stretch. He stole a run Wednesday, when he broke from third and made beat the return throw from first base as C Andrew Susac threw out 1B Mark Trumbo at first after Trumbo struck out on a pitch in the dirt.

LF Ender Inciarte led off the last six games with hits, doubles in the first two games of a series against San Diego and singles in the final Padres game and all three against San Francisco. He scored after his first two hits but has not scored since. Inciarte is hitting .281 and has reached base in 59 of the last 65 games as the leadoff man. Inciarte leads NL rookies with 80 hits since June 24.

OF David Peralta (back) had a light day Wednesday after going through full pregame activities Tuesday. He is expected to go have another work day Thursday in Colorado before a possible return over the weekend. Peralta, hitting .293 with seven homers and 34 RBIs, has not played since Sept. 6.

3B Jake Lamb (quad) was given a day off against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner on Wednesday but is expected to return to the lineup against Colorado in a series that begins Thursday. Lamb has not played since Friday.

LHP Andrew Chafin gave up two runs on three hits in six innings in his second major league start Wednesday, although he did not get a decision in San Francisco’s 4-2 victory. Chafin struck out two and walked four, and two of his walks led to Giants’ runs. “I have to work on my command a little bit,” Chafin said. “I have to cut down on those walks. It’s all about fine-tuning mechanics.” Chafin had his first hit and his first major league RBI. Chafin, who pitched five scoreless innings in the second game of an Aug. 13 doubleheader against Cleveland, is scheduled to start again Tuesday against Minnesota.

LHP Oliver Perez, who has made a career-high 65 appearances in his first season in Arizona, will be given a few days off to work through what manager Kirk GIbson called a “dead arm” period. “Give him a few more days to liven his arm,” Gibson said. “It’s not hurt, just got not much coming out. He hit a wall.” Perez is 3-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 56 2-3 innings. He has 70 strikeouts against 21 walks.

1B Mark Trumbo, who played through a stiff back, was removed in the eighth inning after striking out four times. He is expected to play Thursday.