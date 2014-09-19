Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Vidal Nuno allowed eight hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and a career-high tying seven strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 74 strikes, and was in line for his first win in 13 starts with Arizona since being acquired in early July from the New York Yankees until closer Addison Reed blew a save and gave up a game-losing two-run, walk-off homer with two outs to Wilin Rosario. Nuno said, “I wasn’t in a rhythm. I had a good mindset, tried to keep us close. Wins don’t come easy here. All I can do is make my last start and try to finish strong.”

RF David Peralta, who has not played since Sept. 5 due to a lower back strain, is close to returning. Manager Kirk Gibson said before the Diamondbacks lost 7-6 to the Rockies, “David is going to do a lot of work in pregame. He is getting better, a day or two away, probably.” Peralta has an eight-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .385 (10-for-26). It is his third hitting streak of at least seven games this season. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games and 17 of his past 19.

RF Cody Ross went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. In 13 games since returning from the disabled list Sept. 2, Ross is hitting .294 (10-for-34). In his past 21 road games, Ross is hitting .326 (15-for-46). For the season, Ross is hitting .247 (48-for-194) in 79 games with seven doubles, two homers and 14 RBIs.

OF Mark Trumbo took batting practice but was not in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with back spasms after striking out for the fourth time. Trumbo had played in 47 straight games, and manager Kirk Gibson said, “He probably needed an off day anyway.” Trumbo won’t want to miss much time at Coors Field where he has homered in four straight games and is hitting .462 (6-for-13) with five homers and 11 RBIs. His four-game homer streak at Coors Field is tied with six others for the third-longest by an opponent, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton’s six-game streak and Jeff Kent’s five-game streak.