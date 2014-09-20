Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2B Chris Owings went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in 12 of 16 career games against the Rockies, going 20-for-53 (.377). He has also hit safely in nine of 11 games at Coors Field, going 16-for-40 (.400).

RF David Peralta, who had not played since Sept. 5 due to a lower back strain, pinch hit in the sixth and flied out. Before the game, manager Kirk Gibson said Peralta was available to pinch hit and will probably play Saturday. “Obviously he had some irritation in there,” Gibson said. “It’s just taken him a little longer than we thought to get back. That’s not something he can mess around with, because if you push it, then it turns into something that’s chronic. What he had the most trouble with is bending down. He was pretty good swinging the bat most of the time. Bending down to get a ball or something like that, that seem to irritate him the most. He seemed to have gotten rid of most of those symptoms.” His pinch-hitting appearance ended Peralta’s eight-game hitting streak, during which he hit .385 (10-for-26).

RF Cody Ross went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double. It was the second time this season that Ross has had back-to-back RBI games. The other was Sept. 6-7 at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since returning from the disabled list Sept. 1, Ross is hitting .324 (12-for-37) in 14 games.

1B Mark Trumbo went 1-for-4 with one RBI after not playing Thursday. He left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with back spasms after he struck out for the fourth time. Trumbo had homered in four straight games before Friday and is hitting .412 (7-for-17) at Coors Field with five homers and 12 RBIs. His four-game homer streak at Coors Field is tied with six others for the third-longest by an opponent, trailing only Giancarlo Stanton’s six-game streak and Jeff Kent’s five-game streak.