Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Ender Inciarte, who singled to start the game Saturday, has led off eight of the past nine games with a hit -- five singles and three doubles. Since June 22, he has reached base via a hit or walk in 63 of 68 games as the leadoff hitter and is batting .283 (82-for-290).

RF David Peralta was in the lineup Saturday for the first time since Sept. 5. He had been sidelined with a lower back strain and pinch-hit Friday night. Peralta went 1-for-3 with a walk. He has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games, going 17-for-53 (.321) and in 18 of his past 21 games.

LHP Oliver Perez set a franchise record and tied a major league record with four strikeouts in one inning Saturday. Working the seventh inning, Perez struck out Justin Morneau, but he reached first on a wild pitch. Perez then struck out Corey Dickerson, Michael McKenry and pinch-hitter Matt McBride. All four were swinging strikeouts. On two other occasions this season, a pitcher has had four strikeouts in one inning. The last was Justin Grimm of the Chicago Cubs at St. Louis on Aug. 29.

RHP Trevor Cahill gave up five runs and 10 hits in five innings with eight strikeouts on Saturday. The 10 hits were a season high and the most since Cahill allowed 10 hits on Sept. 22, 2011, against Texas. He tied his season high with eight strikeouts, having also done that April 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.