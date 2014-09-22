Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley threw just 42 of 79 pitches for strikes in 4 1/3 innings as he allowed eight hits and six runs with four walks and four strikeouts. ”Didn’t have very good command, certainly arm-side command,“ manager Kirk Gibson said, referring to the outer portion of the plate to right-handed hitters. He was kind of throwing to only one side of the plate, so it wasn’t a very good outing for him or us as a team.”

RHP Will Harris, who began his career in the Colorado Rockies organization, has made a career-high 14 straight scoreless appearances, totaling 14 innings, with 16 strikeouts since Aug. 19. That includes eight straight scoreless road outings, totaling 8 2/3 innings. Overall this season, Harris is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA in 27 games, having allowed 26 hits in 27 1/3 innings with nine walks and 33 strikeouts.

RHP Matt Stites pitched the seventh and allowed three hits and two runs. He gave up a long leadoff homer to Michael Cuddyer, followed by Wilin Rosario’s double. Stites then struck out Drew Stubbs and Brandon Barnes before yielding a run-scoring single to Rafael Ynoa. The home run was the sixth allowed by Stites in 31 2/3 innings this season. He’s 0-0 with a 5.97 ERA in 35 games and has allowed 33 hits and 16 walks with 26 strikeouts.

1B Mark Trumbo hit two homers and drove in all three runs in an 8-3 loss to the Rockies. It was his first multi-homer game of the season for Trumbo, who has hit 11 homers, and the fourth of his career. His last was June 5, 2013, against the Chicago White Sox while playing for the Los Angeles Angels. In seven games at Coors Field, Trumbo is hitting .400 (10-for-25) with seven homers and 15 RBI. “It was a decent day,” Trumbo said. “Ultimately, it’s not a good day, but for me personally, it was a step in the right direction.” He missed 71 games from April 22-July 10 with a foot injury. He said the key for him is “cutting out the grounders. There’s no money for me on the ground. I need to drive the ball. I need to hit the ball in the air. It’s frustrating when you’re not doing it, but fortunately today I was able to get a few out there, and that’s what I need to do.”