Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock went 3-for-5 Monday and has now reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 games. He is batting .352 in his last 24 games since May 26, with a lengthy stint on the disabled list in the middle. The three-hit game was his 10th this season.

SS Ender Inciarte went 2-for-5 Monday and extended his hitting streak against American League teams to nine games. He also has a hit in nine of his last 11 overall.

DH Aaron Hill dislocated his right pinky finger on a slide into home plate in the top of the eighth inning. He is considered day-to-day. Before that, Hill was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.

RHP Tyson Ross was officially shut down Monday for the remainder of the season due to a slight strain in the flexor mass of his right forearm. The arm should be fine with rest. He finishes the year five strikeouts short of joining fellow Padres RHP Ian Kennedy in the 200-strikeout club. “It’s a number,” said Ross. “I was fine either way this went. I thought I made a lot of strides this season. I think I improved my ability to get better during games. In the past, I wasn’t able to make in-game adjustments.”

1B Mark Trumbo hit his 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. He has a hit in eight straight games against Minnesota and is hitting .452 with three doubles and four homers over his last 11 against the Twins.