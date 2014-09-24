Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Ender Inciarte had four hits Tuesday, scored in a run and knocked in another in the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He has six hits in the first two games of the three-game series at Target Field. He has a 10-game hitting streak in interleague play and is batting .432 in those games.. “I‘m not trying to much,” Inciarte said. “I’ve been working in the cage with (Diamondbacks hitting coach) Turner (Ward), working on my approach every day and trying to be consistent.”

3B Jake Lamb, who went 1-for-4 Tuesday, has a hit in 10 of his past 11 starts. He is batting .333 with six extra-base hits over that span, and he has scored four runs in his past five games.

LHP Andrew Chafin allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in three-plus innings Tuesday against the Twins. It was the shortest of three major league starts. He struck out five, matching his season total entering the night.

1B Mark Trumbo went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, snapping a brief five-game road hitting streak. He knocked in a run with a groundout in the eighth inning.