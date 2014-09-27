Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Will Harris has made 16 consecutive scoreless appearances, a career best, over 15 2/3 innings. After a rough start that included a demotion to the minors, Harris’ ERA has dropped to 4.34.

2B Chris Owings (left shoulder) was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of shoulder soreness. He missed almost two months with a slight shoulder dislocation that occurred on a collision at home plate in late June before returning Sept. 2.

SS Didi Gregorius had three hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games, and he went into the hole to field a ground ball and start a force out that limited St. Louis to one run in the 10th inning.

LF Ender Inciarte is the first D-backs rookie to have three four-hit games in a season, and his 14-game hitting streak is the second longest for a rookie in franchise history. He has the longest, an 18-gamer from July 29-Aug. 18. Inciarte is hitting .424 during his current streak and has nine hits in his last three games. His double with two runs on in the eighth inning Friday had the look of a game-winner until it kicked off the warning track and hopped into the left-field seats. Inciarte drove in one run, but Didi Gregorius, who would have scored easily from first base, had to hold at third and the score remained tied at 6. St. Louis won, 7-6, in 10 innings. “If that happened for them, they were supposed to win the game,” Inciarte said. “We did the best we could. It was a good game.”

RHP Trevor Cahill cruised through five innings, giving up one run, before giving up three runs on four hits in the sixth inning. If one number can describe Cahill’s down season, it is this: Opponents hit .389 against him with runners in scoring position. “He was good in spurts and if you look back at the year Trevor has had, there have been some inconsistencies,” D-backs acting manager Alan Trammell said. Cahill finished 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA in 110 2/3 innings this season.