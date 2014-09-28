Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley reached 200 innings for the second straight season when he went five innings in a no-decision Saturday, his final start of the season. “It’s a goal you set for yourself, but it’s not that big of a deal,” said Miley, who finished with 201 1/3 innings. “I want to maximize innings, throw as much as you can. The more innings you throw, the more you benefit your club.” Miley was 8-12 with a 4.34 ERA. He had career highs in strikeouts (183) and walks (75). Randy Johnson is the only other D-backs left-hander to have back-to-back 200-inning seasons. Johnson did it from 1999 to 2002.

1B Paul Goldschmidt took batting practice Saturday for the first time since suffering a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh RHP Ernesto Frieri on Aug. 1. “That will put a smile on a lot of our faces,” acting manager Alan Trammell said. “We missed him like we missed a lot of other people. I think we would all admit, No. 1, how much we missed him. Obviously, that has hurt us tremendously.” Goldschmidt took soft toss earlier in the week. His surgery did not require pins to be inserted to set the fracture, and he is expected to be 100 percent in spring training.

2B Chris Owings was available to pinch-run Saturday, but acting manager Alan Trammell said he did not want Owings to risk injury to his sore left shoulder by swinging a bat. “He’s not going to play,” Trammell said. “The shoulder is still bothering him. There is concern. And the concern is there are two games to go and you don’t want to do anything. I think it is more of a precautionary deal.” Owings, a rookie, is hitting .261 with six homers, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 91 games.

2B Aaron Hill (dislocated pinkie) was held out of the lineup for the fourth straight game. Hill planned to try to take some swings before the game, but manager Alan Trammell said he was not in favor of that. “I hope he doesn‘t,” Trammell said. “I really hope he doesn‘t. He’s hurt. He broke his finger and they popped it back in place just a few days ago. Why risk doing anything at this particular time?” Hill is hitting .244 and remains third among NL second basemen with 60 RBIs.

1B Mark Trumbo had his second two-homer game in his last six games, and he has six homers in his last 11 games. His three-run shot off St. Louis RHP Seth Maness broke a tie at 2 in a 5-2 victory. “A guy with a good sinker, trying to stay inside the ball,” Trumbo said. “My thoughts were actually right-center, but because of that I was able to get under the ball a little bit. Fortunately I got a pitch I could work with.” Trumbo has 17 RBIs in his last 11 games.