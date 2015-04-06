Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He may return some time in April.

C-INF Jordan Pacheco had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno. Through parts of four seasons, Pacheco has been a versatile player, spending the bulk of his time at first base (114 games), third base (92) and catcher (41). Between the Rockies and Diamondbacks, Pacheco hit .255 last season, with no homers and 16 RBIs in 69 games.

LHP Patrick Corbin was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He’s recovering from March 2014 Tommy John surgery. Corbin will likely be out until sometime in June. On March 24, he threw his first bullpen session since his surgery.

LHP Vidal Nuno was sent down to Reno. He was 0-7 with a 3.76 ERA with the Diamondbacks last year after coming over from the Yankees in a midseason trade.

RHP Matt Stites (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He may return some time in April. Stites said his elbow “locked up” a little after his March 22 session of live batting practice. Stites had an elbow issue before the start of camp, and an MRI taken in March showed inflammation, but no damage.

LHP Robbie Ray was sent down to Reno. Arizona had acquired Ray and a prospect in a three-team trade in December.

RHP Bronson Arroyo was placed on the 60-day disabled list. He’s recovering from July 2014 Tommy John surgery. He may return in July.

C Gerald Laird had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno. Laird spent the past two seasons as a backup catcher for the Braves, hitting .204 in 2014. Over his 12-year career, which also includes stops in Texas, Detroit and St. Louis, Laird has compiled a .244 batting average.

OF Cody Ross was released by the Diamondbacks. The 11-year veteran played two seasons with the D-backs, batting .268 through 177 games.

RHP David Hernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He’s recovering from April 2014 Tommy John surgery. He could return in early May.