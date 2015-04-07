Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B/OF Yasmany Tomas, who lost the starting third base job to Jake Lamb, will be used mostly in right field at Triple-A Reno, where he was assigned Saturday. C/OF Peter O‘Brien will start the season in left field for Reno, although he will spend some time behind the plate as the season moves along.

OF Victor Reyes was acquired from Atlanta on Monday for a Round B pick in the competitive balance draft. Reyes, who has not played higher than Class A, was the final piece of the trade that sent RHP Trevor Cahill to Atlanta on Thursday. The D-backs also agreed to pay $6.5 million of Cahill’s $12 million salary this season. Reyes, 20, was named to South Atlantic League midseason all-star team at Class A Rome last season.

RHP Daniel Hudson had his fastball clocked consistently at 95-96 mph during his one inning, the eighth. He gave up two hits, one a soft looper to right field and one a hard-earth chopper that bounced over 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s head. “He looked smooth and he felt good. That’s the key,” manager Chip Hale said.

RHP Josh Collmenter, who gave up seven earned runs in his final 50 innings last season to earn the Opening Day start, gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings during a 5-4 loss to San Francisco on Monday. “I wasn’t as fine as I wanted to be,” Collmenter said. “If I am going to be successful, I have to throw fastballs where I want them. I was more all over the place than I would like to be. I got behind in some counts, and they were able to put the bat on some pitches. Sometimes they blooped them in. Sometimes they hit them well. I didn’t keep them off-balance enough.” The first three Giants hitters went 8-for-9 with four runs.

INF Aaron Hill started at third base in Arizona’s 5-4, season-opening loss to the Giants, and he is likely to play more third base than second this season. SS Nick Ahmed and 2B Chris Owings were named the middle-infield starters late last week, leaving Hill as a reserve for the first time in his 11-year career. He started at third Monday over left-handed-hitting Jake Lamb in a matchup situation against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner, although he later moved to second when Lamb batted for Owings.

RHP Brad Ziegler pitched to one batter and got two outs Monday, something he has done before. Ziegler got Giants C Buster Posey to ground into a double play to end the ninth inning, the 49th double play grounder Ziegler has induced since 2011. He had a career-high 21 in 2012.