Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa recorded his D-backs victory on the same night new manager Chip Hale had his Tuesday. It wasn’t easy. De La Rosa gave up eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings, and he threw first-pitch strikes to eight of the 23 batters he faced, not counting an intentional walk. He gave up homers to Giants C Buster Posey in the first inning and SS Brandon Crawford in the sixth while benefitting from homers by 3B Jake Lamb and RF David Peralta. “He battled. He won the game,” Hale said. “That’s the key. We want winning pitchers, and he did everything he could to win.”

RHP Archie Bradley is set to make his major league debut Saturday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Bradley was the seventh player taken in the 2011 draft.

RHP Chase Anderson will start the fourth game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. He is scheduled to oppose LHP Brett Anderson, a one-time D-backs draft pick who was traded to Oakland in the Dan Haren deal before the 2008 season.

LF David Peralta’s first home run of the season came in his first career game hitting cleanup. His three-run shot in the third inning gave the D-backs a 4-2 lead over the Giants. Manager Chip Hale said this spring he planned to slot Peralta between No. 3 hitter 1B Paul Goldschmidt and No. 5 hitter RF Mark Trumbo against right-handed starters, and the D-backs faced San Francisco RHP Ryan Vogelsong on Tuesday. “I am not trying to think too much about hitting fourth,” Peralta said. “I am just keeping my game plan. I don’t think about hitting between ‘Goldy’ and Trumbo. I just think about hitting the same way that I am.”

3B Lake Lamb drove in four runs with a groundout and a three-run home run, setting a franchise record with seven RBIs in the first two games of a season. The previous record was four, most recently accomplished by RF Mark Trumbo in 2014. Lamb’s homer on a 3-2 pitch from Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong in the fifth inning gave the D-backs a 7-4 lead in their 7-6 victory. “He hung a slider and I put a good swing on it,” said Lamb, who had a three-run, pinch-hit double in a 5-4 loss Monday. Lamb is the first rookie with seven RBIs in the first two games since Detroit OF Johnny Groth in 1949.