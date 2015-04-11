Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley, 22, is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Dodgers and reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. “I‘m sure he’s excited,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. Bradley, the seventh player taken in the 2011 draft, was 3-2 with a 1.62 ERA in six appearances this spring. One day after Bradley pitched six scoreless innings in an exhibition game against Cleveland on April 1, the D-backs traded RHP Trevor Cahill to Atlanta.

1B Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer off Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson in the third inning Friday was his 14th career homer in 58 games against the Dodgers. He also has 47 RBIs against them since being promoted from Double-A Mobile on Aug. 2, 2011. “We know he’s over there,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Chase Anderson gave up three runs on five hits in five innings, getting the D-backs closer to their first quality start of the season. ”For me, sub-par, but the main goal is to win the game,“ Anderson said. ”The starters had given up 13 earned runs in their first 14 1/3 innings. Anderson did not give one up until Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal’s solo homer in the fourth.

LF Ender Inciarte, who became the D-backs’ designated left fielder against left-handed pitchers when OF Cody Ross was released two days before the start of the regular season, is 4-for-7 against lefties this season, including his game-winning single against Dodgers reliever J.P. Howell on Friday. “He hits lefties well, we know that,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. Inciarte also has hits against Giants LHPs Madison Bumgarner and Javier Lopez the first week of the season.