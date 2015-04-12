Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had three hits against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, all singles. He also scored twice and walked. “It’s a team effort to make things hard on him,” Pollock said after a 6-0 victory in which the Diamondbacks had 10 hits off Kershaw. “When he makes those tough pitches, you have to lay off them. A of them are strikes, and you just have to top your cap. But when he gives you a pitch that you can handle, you really have to jump on them.” Pollock had been 4-for-19 against Kershaw in his career.

RHP Archie Bradley threw the Diamondbacks’ first quality start of the season in his major league debut, giving up one hit in six shutout innings of a 6-0 victory over the Dodgers and LHP Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. Bradley struck out six, walked four and had as many as two runners on base in only one inning. “If you can’t get excited and get ready to pitch against Clayton Kershaw, you need to go get yourself checked out,” Bradley said. “Blood was pumping. Heart was beating pretty fast. I was just ready to get this thing going.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt has 15 career homers against the Dodgers after knocking LHP Clayton Kershaw out of the game with a two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday. He has homered in four straight games against the Dodgers, two last year.

C Gerald Laird was scratched from the starting lineup Saturday because of back soreness, and the Diamondbacks might be forced to tweak their roster if the soreness persists, manager Chip Hale said. “If Gerald is not going to be able to catch for four or five days, we are probably going to have to make a move,” Hale said. “Backs are funny. When they get tightened up, you never know when they are going to loosen up. When you are playing with 25 players, you need to have 25 players.”