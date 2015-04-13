Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel gave up two runs in three innings in his major league debut Sunday after being recalled from Triple-A Reno to add some length to a bullpen. D-backs relievers logged 20 2/3 innings in the first five games of the season and had four more Sunday. “He’s got some power stuff,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s got good sink, which we like here, and he’s got a good breaking ball.” Schugel was to be a starter at Reno. The moves leaves the D-backs with 13 pitchers, although they will likely go back to 12 shortly, with scheduled off days April 20 and 23.

RHP Josh Collmenter suffered his second loss of the season while giving up three runs and nine hits in five innings. “I got to make better pitches,” Collmenter said. “Even the ones that aren’t getting a lot of the bat, they are getting enough of it so I have to put them in a better location.” He has given up 19 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in 9 2/3 innings in his first two starts. The D-backs have one quality start in their first six, that by rookie RHP Archie Bradley on Saturday.

2B/SS Chris Owings doubled down the right-field line as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, snapping an 0-for-14 slump to start the season. D-backs manager Chip Hale said Owings will be used at both second base and shortstop in the upcoming weeks as he looks to find playing time 2B/3B Aaron Hill, SS Nich Ahmed and reserve INF Cliff Pennington.

C Gerald Laird was placed on the 15-day disabled list with back stiffness Sunday, a day after being scratched from a scheduled start. Laird first felt the issue in his first start Wednesday, when he was removed in a double switch. RHP A.J. Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take Laird’s roster spot. The move leaves the D-backs with 12 position players and C/INF Jordan Pacheco as the only backup to starting C Tuffy Gosewisch. Laird is undergoing tests to determine his problem.