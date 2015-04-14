Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa worked six innings and was touched for three runs and six hits in earning his second win in as many decisions Monday, beating the Padres 8-4. De La Rosa, who struck out five, benefited from the Diamondbacks scoring four unearned runs. “It’s all part of his maturation process,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “This was a step forward, as that is a hard lineup to navigate against.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt continues to swing a hot bat. He is batting .400 (8-for-20) with a double, two homers and seven RBIs in his past six games. Goldschmidt had a hit Monday, giving him a .455 average (5-for-11) against Padres RHP Andrew Cashner.

OF Ender Inciarte had a career-high four RBIs and collected two doubles and a triple in the win over the Padres. “He’s playing exciting baseball,” Arizona manager Chip Hale. “He has been a sparkplug for us. He just continues to play good baseball.” Inciarte also notched an assist when gunning down RF Matt Kemp trying to take third base in the eighth inning.

RHP Brad Ziegler continues to shine against the Padres. He worked a scoreless seventh inning Monday, which is no surprise. Ziegler has held San Diego scoreless in 15 of 18 performances at Petco Park.