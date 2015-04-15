Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Randall Delgado allowed an inherited runner to score by uncorking a wild pitch with Matt Kemp on third Tuesday night on his third pitch after entering the game. But he struck out the only Padre (Justin Upton) he faced to extend his scoreless game streak to nine straight games (12 innings) dating back to last season.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-4 Tuesday night leaving him one hit shy of .500. Goldschmidt is 9-for-24 in his last seven games with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP Andrew Chafin gave up a one-out single to Padre 1B Yonder Alonso in the eighth inning Tuesday night. That ended a streak of 17 straight hitters retired by Chafin.

RF Mark Trumbo doubled in four at-bats Tuesday night. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-28 (.288) with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.