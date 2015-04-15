FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 16, 2015 / 4:22 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Randall Delgado allowed an inherited runner to score by uncorking a wild pitch with Matt Kemp on third Tuesday night on his third pitch after entering the game. But he struck out the only Padre (Justin Upton) he faced to extend his scoreless game streak to nine straight games (12 innings) dating back to last season.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-4 Tuesday night leaving him one hit shy of .500. Goldschmidt is 9-for-24 in his last seven games with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP Andrew Chafin gave up a one-out single to Padre 1B Yonder Alonso in the eighth inning Tuesday night. That ended a streak of 17 straight hitters retired by Chafin.

RF Mark Trumbo doubled in four at-bats Tuesday night. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-28 (.288) with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.