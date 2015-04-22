Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run in his first major league start Tuesday, when he played third base after Jake Lamb was placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his left foot. “The injury Lamb has is not good. He is really important to the team,” Tomas said through D-backs coach Ariel Prieto. “I‘m going to be ready for any responsibility they give to me. My goal that I believe is to try to do the best I can.” Tomas, who signed a $68.5 million free agent contact in November, collected his first major league hit Sunday, singling in a pinch-hit appearance. He will not start every day at third base, manager Chip Hale said, adding that Aaron Hill, Cliff Pennington and Jordan Pacheco also could see time there.

1B/OF Danny Dorn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno to take injured 3B Jake Lamb’s spot on the roster Tuesday, his first stop in the major leagues. He walked in his first major league plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Tuesday during the Diamondbacks’ 7-1 loss to the Rangers. Dorn, 30, spent 10 years in the minor leagues after being a 32-round draft choice by Cincinnati in 2006. “Everyone wants to be able to call themselves a big-leaguer,” Dorn said, “and I‘m able to do that now. That’s always the goal and the dream. I held onto that. I always thought I was good enough to play in the big leagues.” Dorn was hitting .474 with two homers and eight RBIs in 10 games for Reno. He primarily will be used as a bat off the bench, manager Chip Hale said.

RHP Archie Bradley, who is 1-0 with 1.42 ERA, will face Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo in his third major league start Wednesday. Bradley beat Dodgers reigning NL MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw in his debut, and then left with a lead against Giants reigning World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner in his second start.

3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to April 19, after feeling progressive soreness in his left foot the last few days, the D-backs said. Lamb who won the starting third base job in spring training, was hitting .414 with one homer and nine RBIs in 10 games. “It’s frustrating because I don’t know what caused it,” Lamb said. He is to wear a calf-length walking boot for two weeks and is expected to miss about three weeks, manager Chip Hale said. Cuban emigre Yasmany Tomas started at third base Tuesday, and Aaron Hill and Cliff Pennington also could see time there, Hale said.

C Gerald Laird (back surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for 1B/OF Danny Dorn, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. C/INF Jordan Pacheco is the only other catcher on the roster behind starter C Tuffy Gosewisch.