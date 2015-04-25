FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
April 26, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Yasmany Tomas first major league walk and first major league stolen base within two pitches of each other in the eighth inning. After drawing an eight-pitch walk to knocked Pirates RHP Gerritt Cole out of the game, Tomas took off for second and slid in safely when RHP Jared Hughes seemed to lose track of him after an 0-1 pitch to 2B Chris Owings. Tomas handled two chances while playing the full nine innings, another career first.

RHP Josh Collmenter gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh but retired 12 in a row at one point to record the D-backs’ eighth straight quality start, a franchise best since July 30-Aug. 7, 2012. Collmenter was pitching on six days’ rest after the second shutout of his career, a 9-0 victory at San Francisco the previous Friday. Fastball command,” Collmenter said of his issues against the Pirates. “I was all over the place the first couple of innings. I was throwing, not pitching.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base via it or walk in 12 straight games against the Pirates, hitting .375. His single to left field in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak against them to seven. Goldschmidt suffered a fractured left hand that sidelined him for the rest of the season when was hit by a pitch by Pirates RHP Ernesto Frieri on Aug. 1, but he said he did not bear a grudge. “That’s just baseball,” Goldschmidt said.

RHP Brad Ziegler tied the team record with 253 appearances when he entered in the seventh inning, tying RHP Jose Valverde. Ziegler, acquired at the 2011 trade deadline from Oakland, made 77, 78 and 68 appearances from 2012-14.

