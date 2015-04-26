Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa had a season-high eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter Saturday in a seven-inning no-decision against Pittsburgh, the most impressive of his four starts with the Diamondbacks. De La Rosa, who retired the last 10 he faced, recorded three strikeouts with his fastball, four with his changeup and one with his breaking ball. He threw 98 pitches. “I tried to attack the zone,” De La Rosa said. “Everything I did tonight, everything was under control.” He is 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA.

2B Chris Owings has two hits and two stolen bases Saturday, singling and stealing second base in the second and fourth innings. After starting the season 2-for-23, Owings has 12 hits in his last 35 at-bats. He is hitting .241 and leads the team with four stolen bases.

RHP Brad Ziegler set a franchise record with his 254th appearance Saturday, when he worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Ziegler broke a tie with RHP Jose Valverde that he forged by going 2/3 of an inning Friday. Ziegler has given up one hit and no runs in 7 2/3 innings this season. RHP Byung-Hyun Kim (235), RHP Brandon Lyon (234) and LHP Randy Johnson (233) round out the top five.

RHP David Hernandez faced four batters and threw 16 pitches in an extended spring training game Saturday morning at the D-backs’ Scottsdale training complex. “David threw well,” said manager Chip Hale, who watched the game. Hernandez’s fastball was clocked at 94 mph. “Breaking ball was effective. He threw a lot of them. He felt really good.” Hernandez is likely to make several more extended spring training appearances. Mid-May is the soft target date for his return. The D-backs would like him to pitch in back-to-back games, but “that might be something we are limited to until the All-Star break.” He underwent Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2014.