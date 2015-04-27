Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings Sunday, snapping the D-backs’ streak of nine consecutive quality starts. Hellickson tied a season high with six strikeouts while giving up two runs in the first inning and two before being removed in the fifth. “I didn’t really have command of the fastball early,” Hellickson said. “I have to stop getting the leadoff guy on and stop walking guys in the first inning. Just make better pitches in general.” Hellickson had one quality start in the Diamondbacks’ run, while all the others in the rotation had two.

C Jordan Pacheco made his third start of the season behind the plate to give starter Tuffy Gosewish a day off as Arizona began a stretch of 19 games in 20 days. Pacheco had one of Arizona’s three hits and is hitting .188 in 16 at-bats this season.

RHP Addison Reed has thrown 129 pitches in six appearances this season, and he used 32 in the ninth inning of 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday when he gave up three hits and a run after getting the first two batters out. “The concern is the number of pitches he is throwing per inning,” said Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, who had a short talk with Reed on Sunday. “I said next time, let’s shoot for 18. Just try to get it down there where he is a little more conscious of when he gets ahead, let’s go after them and get them out. When there are two outs and nobody on, that’s a tough thing to stomach some time.”

SS Nick Ahmed walked and struck out in two plate appearances Sunday after getting a start off Saturday. Ahmed, who won the starting job in spring because of his superior range and arm, is hitting .125 in 48 at-bats. “He prevents runs from being scored,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We don’t think he’s going to be a .300 hitter, but we think we can hit to play in the big leagues. We need to get him to that point. That’s a lot of coaching. With his athleticism, he should be able to make some of these adjustments.”