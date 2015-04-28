Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas used his smarts to score from third base with one out in the sixth inning Monday. C Tuffy Gosewisch grounded to third, and after Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado threw to first, Tomas broke for the plate and just beat the throw home with a hook slide to the back half of the plate. “Incredible slide,” manager Chip Hale said. “You just trust their instincts. He got a good read on it, had some momentum and went on it. He was pushing the envelope.” The D-backs believe Tomas will show even more athleticism when he gets down to his fighting weight.

CF A.J. Pollock extended his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the fifth inning to drive in the Diamondbacks’ second run. With a runner on third base, Pollock beat out a grounder behind second base on a play that was so close that it took the review officials one minute, 59 seconds to uphold the original safe call. He has eight RBIs.

RHP Chase Anderson, who gave up only six runs in his previous three starts, was touched for five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Monday during a 5-4 loss to Colorado. Seven of the first 11 reached base via hit or walk as the Rockies scored four runs in the first two innings, including 1B Justin Morneau’s three-run homer in the first inning two pitches after SS Troy Tulowitzki worked Anderson for a 13-pitch walk. “Walked him, and I would say composure got to me a little bit,” said Anderson, 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA. “I got out of what I do best and gave up those runs. That’s not me, really.”