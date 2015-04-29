Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-high eight games. Pollock is hitting .324 for the season and .360 over his past 12 games. He reached base safely via hit or walk in 16 of his past 17 games.

RHP Archie Bradley appeared to sustain only minor injuries when he was struck in the face by a line drive in Tuesday’s game. A second-inning comebacker struck by Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez knocked down Bradley on the mound and forced him to leave game. Bradley was taken to a hospital for tests, and he never lost consciousness, the Diamondbacks announced.

LHP Patrick Corbin threw 35 pitches in two innings in a simulated game at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon and looked great, manager Chip Hale said. Corbin is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game Monday at Salt River Fields, his first game competition since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014. “Every day seems like it’s getting better and better,” Corbin said. Corbin is on schedule to return early to mid-June, according to Hale. He is expected to make two or three more starts in the extended spring program before going on a rehab assignment.

RHP David Hernandez threw 20 pitches in an extended spring training game at Salt River Fields on Tuesday morning, manager Chip Hale said. Hernandez, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014, is due to make several more extended spring training appearances before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

RF Mark Trumbo had four hits and was a double short of the cycle while driving in four runs in a 12-5 victory over Colorado on Tuesday. “It was kind of exactly what I was hoping for,” Trumbo said. “Just kind of worked out. Sometimes it does. It’s kind of nice to think that the work you’re putting in pays off, and that was the case tonight.”