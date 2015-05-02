Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Danny Dorn collected his first major-league hit Friday night. Batting for RHP Rubby De La Rosa, Dorn hit a single underneath the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the top of the sixth inning. Dorn, invited to spring training as a non-roster player, was 0-for-3 in five previous games.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson hopes to rejuvenate his disappointing season Saturday night. In 22 1/3 innings, the right-hander has allowed 13 earned runs on 31 hits and eight walks while striking out 16. The Diamondbacks acquired the 28-year-old Hellickson from the Tampa Bay Rays in November for two minor leaguers.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa retired the final 11 batters he faced Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers despite getting his second loss of the season. In 5 1/3 innings, De La Rosa permitted only three hits but allowed five runs and three walks while striking out six. The Dodgers scored five runs against De La Rosa in the second inning on two home runs, with CF Joc Pederson hitting a grand slam.

RHP Archie Bradley suffered only a sinus fracture when he was hit in the right side of his face by a Carlos Gonzalez line drive during the second inning of Bradley’s start against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are optimistic that Bradley could reclaim his spot in their starting rotation as soon as he is eligible in two weeks.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 and hit a double for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game this season Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Goldschmidt raised his average to .346, sixth best in the National League.

SS Nick Ahmed extended his streak of consecutive errorless games to 15 on Friday night. Ahmed and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jordy Mercer shared the third-best fielding average among the National League’s shortstops (.988). But Ahmed’s batting average fell to .133 after he went 0-for-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.