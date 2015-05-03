Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson struck out six and walked only one in 5 1/3 innings Saturday night against the Dodgers. The right-hander also allowed just his second home run of the season while facing 127 batters. Hellickson also gave up three runs and six hits to the Dodgers. At the plate, Hellickson got his first hit of the season and the second of his major-league career -- an infield single in the top of the fourth inning.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his sixth home run of the year, a two-run drive in the top of the first inning Saturday night against the Dodgers. Goldschmidt placed himself within two home runs of National League co-leaders Adrian Gonzalez and Todd Frazier. The All-Star first baseman nearly had a second home run in the top of the eighth, but Dodgers RF Andre Ethier caught his fly ball on the warning track. Goldschmidt finished 1-or-4 but struck out twice and his average fell from .346 to .341.

RHP Chase Anderson seeks to regain his early season form from 2014. Last year, Anderson won his first five starts before finishing 9-7. But in four starts covering 23 1/3 innings this season, Anderson allowed 11 earned runs and 24 hits while walking six and striking out 20.

LF Ender Inciarte had his ninth multi-hit game of the season Saturday night against the Dodgers. Inciarte went 2-for-4, doubled, drove in one run and scored another as he hit safely for the eighth time in his past nine games.

RHP Brad Ziegler saw his streak of 10 1/3 scoreless innings of relief end Saturday night against the Dodgers. Ziegler allowed one earned run, three hits and a walk in the ninth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-4 loss.