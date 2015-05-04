Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter hopes his current success will stop the Diamondbacks’ three-game losing streak Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. In winning two of his past three starts. Collmenter has conceded just three runs, one walk and 15 hits while striking out 11 in 23 innings. Collmenter began that stretch April 17 with a four-hit shutout of the San Francisco Giants, the defending World Series champions.

1B Paul Goldschmidt recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game Sunday. Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a double to extend his hitting streak to six games. During the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the National League All-Star went 6-for-13, hit two doubles and a home run, drove in two runs and scored another. Goldschmidt raised his average to .356, fifth best in the National League.

RHP Chase Anderson had his best start of the year Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Anderson did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced and struck out seven in six shutout innings. Anderson conceded only one walk and two hits. Hit one batter and threw a wild pitch.

RHP Evan Marshall got his second loss in as many games Sunday. Marshall conceded C Yasmani Grandal’s home run in the bottom of the 13th inning that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 win. In 1 2/3-plus innings over his past two games, Marshall allowed three earned runs on four hits, including two home runs.