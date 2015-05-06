Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter will start Wednesday on six days of rest after the Rockies and Diamondbacks were rained out Monday and Tuesday. He hopes his current success will stop the Diamondbacks’ three-game losing streak. In winning two of his past three starts, Collmenter has conceded just three runs, one walk and 15 hits while striking out 11 in 23 innings.

RHP Archie Bradley (right sinus fracture) threw a side session Monday. He could start May 15 at Philadelphia.

LHP Patrick Corbin, who underwent Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2014, threw 39 pitches and allowed no hits or walks in three innings in an extended spring training game at the Diamondbacks complex in Scottsdale, Ariz.

LHP Robbie Ray is scheduled to make his 2015 debut in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader after going 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks would have had to make a roster move had Ray pitched Tuesday. However, with 26 players allowed on the roster for the second game of a doubleheader, adding Ray on Wednesday will not require a corresponding move.

3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) had the boot removed from his foot Monday and could start treadmill walking.

RF Mark Trumbo was scheduled to bat second in a start Tuesday for the first time in his career. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight games and seven of their past nine, scoring 10 runs in the losses, and manager Chip Hale said he wanted to capitalize on Trumbo’s success at Coors Field -- .294 (10-for-34) with seven homers and 17 RBIs in his career.