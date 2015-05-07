Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter was staked to a 9-0 lead in the first game. He allowed 10 hits, including three solo homers, and five runs but pitched into the eighth and was the winning pitcher in Arizona’s 13-7 victory. For the second straight start -- both against the Rockies -- he did not issue a walk. He has three walks and 21 strikeouts in a team-leading 39 2/3 innings. Against the Rockies at Chase Field on April 29 in a 9-1 win, Collmenter allowed one unearned run in eight innings. The Diamondbacks are 10-0 in the past 10 games he has pitched.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and a walk in the first game and 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the second game. Manager Chip Hale said he tried to take Goldschmidt out for the ninth inning of the first game, so he could have a little more time to eat before the second game started 30 minutes after Game 1 concluded, but Goldschmidt stayed in the game so he could be on the field with his teammates to celebrate the victory. Goldschmidt has reached base in 22 consecutive games against the Rockies. He is hitting .444 (40-for-90) with six homers and 29 RBIs against the Rockies in his career.

LHP Robbie Ray made his Arizona debut in the second game and held the Rockies to five hits and one run in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. He was the 26th player on the roster for Game 2, which is allowed in a doubleheader, and went back to Triple-A Reno after the game. Arizona manager Chip Hale said, “He’s the 26th guy, so we’ll send him back tonight. And for sure when we need somebody, he’s going to be the guy.” The Diamondbacks acquired Ray from Detroit in the November deal that also included the New York Yankees and sent Arizona SS Didi Gregorious to New York and Yankees pitcher Shane Green to the Tigers.

RHP Enrique Burgos began this season at Double-A Mobile and then was promoted to the big leagues on April 29.

RF Mark Trumbo was rested in the second game after going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in the first game. It was his third homer of the season and second against the Rockies. In his career, Trumbo is hitting .352 (25-for-71) with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs against the Rockies.