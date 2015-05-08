Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas had two singles in three at-bats against a former Cuban League teammate, San Diego RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Tomas, who had a career-high three hits in the first game of a doubleheader at Colorado on Wednesday, singled on a curveball and scored in the first inning and singled on a slider in the fifth. The two played five seasons together with Industriales.

C Tuffy Gosewisch drove in a career-high four runs and had his first career three-double game in an 11-0 victory over San Diego on Thursday, a half-day after the D-backs signed veteran C Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor league contract. “I come to the park the same every day,” Gosewisch said when asked if that was a motivation. Gosewisch has back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his career after getting three hits (and his first career stolen base) in a 5-1 victory at Colorado in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up three hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings, the best of his six starts since joining Arizona over the winter. His fastball topped out at 99 mph, and he got two of his seven strikeouts on changeups. What made him so effective? “A 95-98 mile an hour fastball located down in the zone,” D-backs C Tuffy Gosewisch said. “We didn’t throw as many off-speed pitches as we had in the past, and I think that was because his fastball was more located tonight.”

RHP Archie Bradley is scheduled to return to the rotation to face Philadelphia on May 16, two days after he is eligible to return from the disabled list after being sidelined with sinus fracture. Bradley has thrown two bullpen sessions since being struck in the face by a line drive April 28, and “they were aggressive. They were game-like,” he said. “I started out nice and slow and kind of worked up. Middle of the bullpen, we acted like hitters (were) in the box. I started going through the Phillies lineup, who I was going to be facing and got after it. Threw pitches hard like I would in a game-like situation.” Bradley will throw one more bullpen session, then will pitch in either a simulated game or an extended spring training game before being activated.

LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) is scheduled to throw an extended spring training game Monday and then go out on a rehab assignment. The D-backs are targeting an early-June return.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia signed a minor league contract with Arizona and will report to Triple-A Reno this weekend.