Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas is hitting .320 with two doubles, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and two three-hit games since his first start April 21 against Texas, two days after starting third baseman Jake Lamb was placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his left foot. With Lamb expected to miss another 2 1/2 to three weeks, Tomas could have even more time to get his feet on the ground.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson’s struggles continued Friday, when he gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision in the Diamondbacks’ 7-6 loss to San Diego. “I feel like any time we score five runs, I have to come out with the win,” Hellickson said. “It’s just frustrating. Everybody else did their part.” He has given up 45 hits and 11 walks in 32 1/3 innings and his 5.85 ERA is the third highest among major league starters. “I feel like I‘m close,” Hellickson said. “This is frustrating right now.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt has homered in three straight games and four of the last six. Goldschmidt also homered in three straight games May 6-8, 2013. He has reached base via hit or walk in 20 straight games against San Diego.

LHP Andrew Chafin retired the only batter he faced Friday, getting San Diego OF and left-handed hitter Will Venable to ground out. Chafin is holding lefties to a .172 batting average this season. He is a candidate for the start Sunday when the D-backs will need a spot start because of rainouts in Colorado on Monday and Tuesday.

RF Mark Trumbo has homered in two of the three games he has hit No. 2 in the lineup this season, and it feels like manager Chip Hale may stick with that look for the foreseeable future. “It gets him up there sooner and gets him more at-bats in the game and gets him in front of ‘Goldy’ (Paul Goldschmidt),” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Trumbo had a two-run homer in the second inning of a 13-7 victory over Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday and a homer in the first inning of an 11-0 victory Thursday.