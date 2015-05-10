Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Danny Dorn was returned to the Triple-A Reno shortly after getting his first two RBIs with a game-tying double in the ninth inning of a 6-4, 12-inning loss to San Diego on Saturday. The Diamondbacks, in dire need of pitching help for Sunday after using 11 relievers in the previous two games, are expected to replace him with a reliever. Dorn hit a 98 mph fastball from San Diego closer Craig Kimbrel to tie the score at 4, breaking Kimbrel’s streak of consecutive save conversions at 35 (10 this season). “His stuff is unbelievable,” Dorn said. “One of the best pitchers, and I just tried to stay short and give my team a chance. Luckily, it was down, so I was able to drop the barrel on it a little bit.” Dorn played 939 minor league games in 10 seasons before having his contract purchased April 12.

RHP Daniel Hudson appears the most likely candidates to start Sunday when the Diamondbacks need a spot start because rainouts in Colorado on Monday and Tuesday forced a Wednesday doubleheader. No starter on the 40-man roster could pitch Sunday’s game on regular rest, and both LHP Andrew Chafin and RHP Randall Delgado pitched Saturday. Hudson pitched one inning Thursday. “We’re talking about it. We’ll figure it out,” Hale said. “We’re going to probably have to have some reinforcements. I would say the likelihood of us making a move to get a (relief) pitcher here is pretty likely,” Hale said.

RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John) pitched one inning in an extended spring training game on Saturday morning and if he recovers well is likely to make one more outing in extended before beginning a rehab assignment. “His velocity was good and he felt good after,” manager Chip Hale said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Hernandez felt soreness after his previous outing and was pushed back. He might not be ready to be activated until the end of May.

RF Mark Trumbo, who homered in two of his last three starts while hitting in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, did not start/play Saturday after playing in 17 straight games, a testament to the Diamondbacks’ outfield depth more than anything. “HJust wanted to go with the lefties today,” manager Chip Hale said of RF Ender Inciarte and LF David Peralta, who batted from the left side. Trumbo, who has three homers in his last eight games, is hitting .292 with six doubles, three triples, four homers and 15 RBIs. He also threw out San Diego 1B Wil Myers attempting to stretch a single to right into a double Friday.