Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF/INF Danny Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. Dorn was 3-for-9 in his stint with the Diamondbacks.

RHP Daniel Hudson threw 56 pitches in 3 1/3 innings scoreless innings in a spot start Sunday, his first major league start since June 26, 2012. He stepped in from the bullpen after rainouts Monday and Tuesday in Colorado left the Diamondbacks without an available starter on regular rest. ”It was cool,“ Hudson said. ”I haven’t done it in a long time. To get the adrenaline going before a big league baseball game is pretty special. I didn’t know what to expect, really. Just trying to keep my emotions in check early on and throw strikes and try to set the tone from the beginning. You try to figure out things as you go, really. I hadn’t done it in three years. Hudson retired nine of the first 10 he faced before giving up two walks and a single in the fourth, but RHP J.C. Ramirez got the final two batters with the bases loaded to preserve a 2-0 lead.

RHP J.C. Ramirez recorded his first major league victory while pitching a career high 2 2/3 innings in relief of spot starter RHP Daniel Hudson in the 2-1 victory Sunday. Ramirez gave up one run but got out of two bases-loaded situations. “It was special because last year I didn’t play in the bigs, so it was a big time for me to come back to the bigs,” said Ramirez, who was 0-1 in 18 appearances with Philadelphia in 2013. He was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Sunday to add an arm to a bullpen that had been stretched thin and needed length Sunday, because rainouts Monday and Tuesday in Colorado had left the Diamondbacks without a starter who could be extended Sunday. Ramirez, who was 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in 18 games with Philadelphia of 2013, did not give up a run in 11 appearances at Reno this season. He had four hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

LHP Patrick Corbin was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday. he made his debut in extended spring training earlier this week and is expected to make another start Monday.

C/OF Peter O‘Brien is off to a fast start at Triple-A Reno. He was second in the minor leagues in batting average (.370), third in OPS (1.095) and tied for fourth in in home runs (eight) entering a doubleheader Sunday. O‘Brien, used primarily as a catcher in spring training, played outfield only in the first three weeks at Reno before going behind the plate for two straight games on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a DH Friday and caught again Sunday.

3B Aaron Hill has 12 hits and all three of his homers in his last 26 at-bats after going 1-for-3 with a bases-empty homer in a 2-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Hill, who has started about half the season at second base or third, has raised his batting average 112 percentage points to .268 in that stretch. “You feeling good, you’re getting out there and getting some swings,” Hill said. “You just try to stay relaxed and get your work in.” He had four hits including a homer and four RBIs in 13-7 victory over Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.