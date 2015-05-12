Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez was removed from an extended spring training game after fouling off a pitch in his third at-bat Monday. Hernandez, who is on the disabled list after having his left hamate bone removed in spring training, called the trainers out after the foul and left the field. A Rule 5 pick from Tampa Bay, the D-backs must offer him back to the Rays once he completes a rehabilitation assignment and his cleared to play.

RHP Josh Collmenter gave up a career-high nine runs while facing 13 batters in an 11-1 loss to Washington on Monday. “The fastball command it is the beginning of everything I do well,” Collmenter said. “Tonight it was up in the zone and flat. When it is like that it is pretty easy to hit as evidence tonight.” Collmenter gave up homers to two of the first five batters he faced and gave up singles to five of the six batters he faced in the second inning. His ERA rose from 3.40 to 5.27.

RHP Archie Bradley threw 60 pitches in a simulated game Monday in preparation for his return to the rotation on Saturday in Philadelphia. Bradley has been on the disabled list since being struck in the face by a line drive in the second inning of an April 28 game against Colorado. After INF Cliff Pennington lined one toward the mound in the simulated game, he turned to general manager Dave Stewart and said, “Am I going to be released.” Rookie Bradley is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts.

2B Chris Owings had two of the Diamondbacks’ six hits, but he was called out on a bizarre play to end the 11-1 loss to Washington. Owings chopped a ball at the plate in his final at-bat, and home plate umpire Joe West called Owings out for being out of the batter’s box when he was hit, even thought TV replays clearly showed Owings was still in the box when the ball hit him. “We looked at the replay and he was not (out of the box),” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Not even close. Both feet were in the box when he got hit with the ball.” Hale went onto the field to speak to West, who told him the play was not reviewable.

RHP Evan Marshall was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, when the Diamondbacks recalled LHP Vidal Nuno to replenish and overworked bullpen. Marshall was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 appearances this season after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday. “We just needed the length in Nuno, needed another guy who can throw tonight,” manager Chip Hale said. “And it gives him some time to go down and finish off what I think he started to figure out here.” Marshall, 25, was 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA is a rookie in 2014, after being promoted on May 6.

LHP Vidal Nuno had a career-high eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in relief of RHP Josh Collmenter on Monday, hours after he was recalled from Triple-A Reno to add depth to a weary bullpen. “Great, great job,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That is why we brought him up. He saved us. He put our bullpen back into play for the rest of the series and we have an off day Thursday.” Nuno was 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in six starts at Reno, with 37 strikeouts and five walks in 39 innings as a starter in Reno. The D-backs used 16 relievers for 18 1/3 innings in the final three games of a series of San Diego that ended Sunday after rainouts in Colorado last Monday and Tuesday threw the rotation out of whack. Nuno was 0-7 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 starts with the D-backs last season after being obtained from the New York Yankees for RHP Brandon Mc Carthy in early July.