Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez (hamate) will take about a week off from hitting, manager Chip Hale said, after being removed from an extended spring training game Monday. Hernandez is scheduled to take an MRI on Friday. “Scar tissue, that’s what they’re thinking,” manager Chip Hale said. “He had no problem catching. It was just the one swing.” A Rule 5 pick from Tampa Bay, Hernandez must be offered back to the Rays when he finishes his rehab assignment and is ready to be activated.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa did a nice job pitching with a lead in his most efficient game of the season. De La Rosa challenged hitters and threw strikes after being staked to leads of 8-2 after four innings and 10-2 after five. He used only 90 pitches in seven innings, the most economical of his seven starts. “I attacked the zone and the hitters,” De La Rosa said. He threw 112 pitches in his previous outing, when he went seven innings in an 11-0 victory over San Diego. He used 86 pitches in five innings in the start before that. De La Rosa also had his first career RBI, a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning.

LHP Patrick Corbin appears to be right on schedule to join the Diamondbacks in early June. Corbin threw 54 pitches in an extended spring training game at the Diamondbacks’ spring training facility on Monday, and he is expected to make two more appearances in extended spring before one, possibly two rehab starts. He has not pitched since his All-Star 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March, 2014.

2B Chris Owings entered his at-bat in the eighth inning looking to become the sixth player in franchise history (Aaron Hill has done it twice) to hit for the cycle. Owings tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth, scoring each time. Like everyone else in the park, he was thinking long ball before flying out to medium-deep center field. “It might have crossed my head,” Owings said with a gleam in his eye. “You are always keeping track of that stuff when you are at the plate.”

RF Mark Trumbo has six homers this season, four since moving to the No. 2 spot in the batting order last week. He hit two against Washington on Tuesday, including a three-run shot that knocked Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg out of the game to cap a five-run fourth inning in a 14-6 victory. “It felt pretty good,” said Trumbo, whose D-backs were beaten 11-1 in the first game of the series Monday. “It was exactly what we needed after last night. You can’t expect to score 10, but especially early on, we made some stuff happen. That’s what we were looking to do, at least.”