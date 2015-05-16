Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday, his first appearance since suffering a sinus fracture after being struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Colorado Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez in the second inning of an April 28 game. Bradley threw four innings in a simulated game Monday, and was cleared to rejoin the rotation.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 against Philadelphia on Friday night, and his two-run double in the seventh gave the Diamondbacks a short-lived 3-1 lead. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 16 games, batting at a .419 clip in that stretch. “He’s always been the guy,” manager Chip Hale said.

2B Chris Owings went 2-for-4 Friday against the Phillies and has hit safely in seven of the last eight games, batting at a .371 clip in that stretch. Owings, who missed over two months last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, has played in 27 games to date at shortstop, 23 of them starts, and six at second base, five of them starts.

RHP Chase Anderson, still 0-1 this season, earned his sixth no-decision in seven starts Friday night against Philadelphia. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run and three hits, while striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter. He has yielded just two earned runs while working 18 1/3 innings over his last three starts. He has also held opponents to three runs or fewer in six of his seven outings, as well as four of his last six road starts and 10 of 12 career outings away from home. “It was a nice effort tonight, as usual,” manager Chip Hale said. “He threw a lot of pitches (104, just 59 of them strikes), but he battled and gave us a chance to win. He mixed his pitches well, and he has a very good change-up. And he just pitches.”

LHP Oliver Perez took the loss in relief Friday night in Philadelphia, surrendering the game-tying two-run single to Freddy Galvis in the Phillies’ three-run seventh inning. The Diamondbacks bullpen, which entered the game with a 4.45 ERA (23rd in the majors), was charged with all three runs in that inning. Perez threw a wild pitch before Galvis’ hit and failed to back up home plate afterward, when CF A.J. Pollock threw wildly. That allowed Galvis to go to third, where he scored the go-ahead run on a single by pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur.