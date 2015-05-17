Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Sean Collmenter, Sunday’s starter, allowed nine earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in losing his last start against Washington. He is 2-0 with a 2.81 in two road starts this season. In eight career appearances against the Phillies (four of them starts), he has gone 1-2 with a 5.33 ERA.

RHP Archie Bradley lasted only two innings plus five batters in the third in taking the loss Saturday night against Philadelphia. He was charged with four runs and five hits while striking out one and walking three. Bradley was making his first start since April 28 when he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez, leaving him with a sinus fracture. Bradley was placed on the disabled list the following day and activated Saturday. “He just had a tough night,” manager Chip Hale said. “He struggled with his command and they hit him. ... It was not unexpected, coming back after what he went through. It’s tough to get back in a groove after being out so long.” Bradley said getting hit by Gonzalez’s liner is “kind of out of my mind right now.” His greater concern was his faulty command. “When you fall behind like that, you’re going to get in trouble,” he said. “I’ve got to throw more strikes.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with his 10th homer of the season on Saturday against Philadelphia. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 17 games, batting .409 with five homers and 16 RBIs during that stretch. His 1.253 OPS in that span is second only to Washington’s Bryce Harper (1.360) among major league players.

2B Chris Owings went 3-for-4 Saturday against the Phillies, his fifth straight multi-hit game. Owings, whose three hits tied a season high, has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .410 during that stretch.

LHP Vidal Nuno was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. He appeared in one game for the Diamondbacks and was not involved in the decision, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out eight and walking two.