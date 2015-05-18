Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

3B Yasmany Tomas went 2-for-4 in the Diamondbacks’ loss Sunday, a day after slugging his first career homer. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season. The 24-year-old is 5 for his last 10 (.500) after going 0 for his previous 11 with six strikeouts, and is hitting .309 on the season.

RHP Josh Collmenter, Sunday’s starter, had his nightmarish May continue. After allowing nine earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings during his previous start, Collmenter (3-5) surrendered four earned runs in six innings of work in the Diamondbacks’ 6-0 loss to the Phillies. In three May starts, Collmenter has given up six home runs to go with an 11.30 ERA. “He is what he is, he’s our No. 1 starter, we look for him to give us a good outing every time he goes out,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He kept us in most of this game, we just couldn’t muster any offense for him.”

RHP Rubby De La Rosa is scheduled to start Monday night against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. De La Rosa has won his last two starts, going seven innings in each. The 26-year-old has faced the Marlins just once in his career, throwing two innings of relief against them. Lefties are hitting .304 against De La Rosa this season, while righties are hitting just .193.

2B Chris Owings went 1-for-4 in the Diamondbacks’ loss Sunday, as he’s now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, Owings is 17-for-43 (.395), and during the three-game series against the Phillies, he went 6-for-12 (.500).